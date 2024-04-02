Man dead following 'targeted Incident' at Orange County's Barber Park, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday responded to a report of a fight at Barber Park.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries. He was promptly transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Barber Park is located in the 3700 block of Gatlin Avenue. Based on their initial investigation, authorities have characterized the incident as a "targeted" incident.
The investigation into the matter remains active and ongoing, with limited information available.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.