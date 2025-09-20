Man in critical condition after Orange County shooting, officials say

article

The Brief Deputies said they responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 2800 block of Weston Lane. According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Friday.

Deputies said they responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 2800 block of Weston Lane, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, he was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The sheriff’s office said the case is in its early stages.