Man charged with homicide, accused of pushing woman who later died

Police say what started with a push led to a woman’s slow death in Winter Springs.

According to court documents, the suspect initially denied pushing the woman but later admitted it but claimed it, "wasn’t purposeful." Even his wife told the police she saw him do it.

Davis was with Timothy McGuire this week when McGuire was arrested, accused of pushing a woman, who hit her head and died about a month later.

"I knew it was too many police for them not to be charging him with something big."

It was big. McGuire was charged with homicide negligent manslaughter. It happened back in August when according to an arrest affidavit, McGuire had been drinking and looking for his dog and started fighting with 60-yea-old Anna Wilson. He pushed her to the ground. She hit her elbow and head and suffered a brain bleed.

At the time, McGuire was charged with battery, posted bond, and was released.

Neighbors say Wilson had been living with McGuire and his wife.

"I don’t have an opinion on what was going on because you don’t know what was going on in the house," said Davis.

But over the next few weeks, according to the affidavit, the woman suffered a stroke, then had uncontrollable seizures. Eventually, her liver failed and she died.

Neighbors told FOX 35 News on and off camera that they were shocked by what happened but not surprised.

"He’s a troublemaker. I’ve had problems with him since I’ve been here. I’ve been here 14 years."

FOX 35 spoke with Anna Wilson’s son. He told us even though this happened months ago, McGuire’s arrest has been extremely tough on him this week, and he did not want to speak on camera.

McGuire is free on bond.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.