Man charged with stabbing father to death in Orlando, police say

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his father to death on Monday night in Orlando.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they responded to a reported stabbing around 8:37 p.m. Monday at 817 S. Ivey Lane in Orlando.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, but officials said he later died from his injuries.

The man was later identified as 59-year-old Henry Brown.

Through an investigation, authorities said they discovered the 911 caller for the stabbing was Henry's son, 32-year-old Christopher Brown. Brown allegedly stabbed his father following an altercation.

Officials said a probable cause was established to charge Brown with homicide, and he was placed under arrest.

Christopher Brown (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Brown is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not yet released any additional information on the incident, including what the altercation was about.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.