14-year-old tourist bitten by shark in Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

Published  July 10, 2024 1:42pm EDT
Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A teenage tourist was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. 

The 14-year-old from Missouri was bitten on his left foot while standing in knee-deep water at around noon, officials said. 

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other details were immediately released. 