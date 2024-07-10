14-year-old tourist bitten by shark in Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

Stream FOX 35:

A teenage tourist was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The 14-year-old from Missouri was bitten on his left foot while standing in knee-deep water at around noon, officials said.

4 shark bites in 6 days bolster Volusia County's status as 'shark bite capital of the world'

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.