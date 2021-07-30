Expand / Collapse search

Man bitten on both hands after catching shark in Volusia County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A tourist from West Virginia was bitten on both of his hands after catching a shark and trying to unhook it, officials said Friday.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says that around 11 a.m., a 47-year-old man was fishing next to the Ponce Inlet jetty when he caught a 4-foot shark. When he was trying to unhook the shark from the line, officials say he was bitten on both hands.

"The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and refused rescue," beach rescue said. 

The shark was released back into the water. 

This is the 9th shark bite of this year. 



 