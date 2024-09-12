Dad stabbed 3 times in seemingly unprovoked attack in St. Cloud neighborhood, police say

The Brief Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man unprovoked in St. Cloud The attack happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. The man went to throw something away when he was approached by two men and attacked. The man did not say anything or demand anything, the man told police. His daughter, who was in the car, was not harmed.



A father in St. Cloud was preparing to drop his daughter off at the bus stop when he was attacked and stabbed by two masked men, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, outside a home on Settlers Trail Road.

According to the incident report, the man and his daughter walked out of their house towards the car. As the two got in, the man noticed an old McDonald's cup and decided to throw it out.

As he walked to the trash can, two men approached him and began to stab him, the report said. They did not say anything or demand anything of the man, according to the report.

The man put his hand up to protect himself and to defend himself. Eventually, the two suspects ran away, according to police.

According to the report, the man had two stab wounds to his back and a third on his shoulder. He was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.

The daughter was unharmed and remained in the car. She ran into the house during the attack after her dad yelled at her to go inside.

Few details about the suspects have been released. The man described them to police as wearing ski masks, being of average build.