Man attacked library employee with scissors, police say

Daytona Beach police officers on Tuesday responded to reports of an attack inside the City Island branch library.

Officers responded to the branch, at 105 E. Magnolia Ave., where they were told a man walked into the building, went to the children's section, and spoke to a female employee. Officers said the two appeared to know each other.

During the conversation, investigators said the man attacked the woman with a pair of scissors. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her face and eyes and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident, which they said appeared to be unprovoked.

