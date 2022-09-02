Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4. 

Karland Gillens was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Gillens threatened the woman with a gun during the incident. 

On June 4, police released a sketch of Gillens to the public along with a reward of $1,000 for information leading to his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a woman in the Carver Shores neighborhood.