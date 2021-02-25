Man arrested for murder of 18-year-old found dead in Sumter County

article

An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Lakeland man, who was reported missing by a relative, but found dead in Sumter County, deputies said Friday.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces arrested David Anthony Gracia for the 1st Degree Premeditated Murder of Charlie Roberts Jr. The victim Roberts Jr. was last seen with the suspect in Lakeland on Tuesday, February 23, deputies said.

Gracia was located in the Pinellas County area and reportedly agreed to travel to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in Bushnell and surrender himself to detectives. He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Police said 18-year-old Roberts was reported missing Wednesday morning. They said his family member lost contact with Roberts on Tuesday.

Authorities used drones, ATVs, K-9’s and a helicopter in an effort to locate Roberts.

"Sadly, Roberts was located in the Green Swamp area of Sumter County off of SR 471 deceased," police said.

Deputies said the preliminary cause of death was determined to be homicide by firearm.