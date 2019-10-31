Man arrested for impersonating police officer bonds out of jail

article

A man accused of impersonating an officer is in the process of bonding out from jail.

According to court records, during a funeral procession in September, 40-year-old Jeremy Dewitte slapped the front fender and hood of a vehicle, then put his hand on his gun holster in a threating manner, telling a driver “you cannot drive in and out of my funeral.”

That driver turned out to be an off-duty officer.

In another case, a woman called 911 concerned he was a fake cop after he allegedly forced her to pull to the side of the road with lights and sirens -- something he is not legally allowed to do.

The judge set bond at $6,000 after Dewitt argued video seized by Windermere police during a previous arrest shouldn’t be used.

Tune in to FOX 35 at 5 and 6 p.m. for more information.