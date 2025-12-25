Orlando weather: Mild weather continues ahead of cold front next week

The Brief Mild weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures across Central Florida will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will move in next week, bringing big weather chances.



Any lingering fog will continue to clear as the sun rises. Temperatures will be nearing the 80-degree mark once again across Central Florida.

Highs will climb into the middle 70s along the coast and just shy of 80 degrees for inland areas. In Orlando, plan for a high of 79°. Sunshine will be plentiful with mostly clear skies overhead.

Christmas night's forecast

Patchy fog is possible overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s and 60s for lows under a partly to mostly clear sky.

Big weather changes next week

This mild stretch lasts into the weekend too, as highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As we head into Monday, big changes will arrive as we track our next front, which will bring a surge of arctic air towards our region. As we prepare to ring in the new year, temperatures will fall back down into the upper 50s and 60s for highs.



We've issued a FOX 35 Storm Team Alert for New Year's Eve as cold temperatures will certainly impact your celebratory plans. With the current data trends, temperatures have the potential of dipping down to near-freezing for our northernmost counties.