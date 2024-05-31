Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Sanford 17-year-old: Police

By
Published  May 31, 2024 9:45pm EDT
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando

Teen killed during drug deal gone wrong: Police

Seventeen-year-old Sadarion Cosby was shot and killed by his "friends" during a drug deal gone wrong in Sanford earlier this month, Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

SANFORD, Fla. - A 21-year-old was arrested for his involvement in a drug deal gone wrong that left a Sanford teen dead, police said. 

Terrell Walker, 21, was arrested in Georgia for second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm, according to the Sanford Police Department.  

Sadarion Cosby was killed by his "friends" during a drug deal gone wrong near the intersection of Scott Drive and Ellen Place on April 9.

Investigators said Cosby and his "friends" walked up to a black Kia K5 for what was supposed to be a "drug exchange." 

An individual from Cosby's group, later identified as 21-year-old Terrell Walker, pulled a gun out as they tried to reach into the vehicle to rob the driver, Perkins said. The Kia driver then pulled out a gun of his own and fired one shot, which struck Cosby in the abdomen as he was leaning on the car window. 

Police said the Kia driver fired his weapon in fear as he was being robbed. 

This was all seen on video surveillance from several angles, police said. You can watch the video below:

Sadarion Cosby shooting: Surveillance video

The Sanford Police Department shared surveillance video that shows the moment 17-year-old Sadarion Cosby was shot during an alleged drug deal gone wrong on April 9. He was eventually taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After the shooting, Cosby's group left the scene. Other individuals took Cosby to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

One other teen has been arrested in connection to Cosby's death, while another has yet to be named. 