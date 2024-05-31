Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Sanford 17-year-old: Police

A 21-year-old was arrested for his involvement in a drug deal gone wrong that left a Sanford teen dead, police said.

Terrell Walker, 21, was arrested in Georgia for second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Sadarion Cosby was killed by his "friends" during a drug deal gone wrong near the intersection of Scott Drive and Ellen Place on April 9.

Investigators said Cosby and his "friends" walked up to a black Kia K5 for what was supposed to be a "drug exchange."

An individual from Cosby's group, later identified as 21-year-old Terrell Walker, pulled a gun out as they tried to reach into the vehicle to rob the driver, Perkins said. The Kia driver then pulled out a gun of his own and fired one shot, which struck Cosby in the abdomen as he was leaning on the car window.

Police said the Kia driver fired his weapon in fear as he was being robbed.

This was all seen on video surveillance from several angles, police said. You can watch the video below:

After the shooting, Cosby's group left the scene. Other individuals took Cosby to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

One other teen has been arrested in connection to Cosby's death, while another has yet to be named.