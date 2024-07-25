Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested months after running over Florida beachgoer with e-bike: deputies

Updated  July 25, 2024 8:24am EDT
Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested this week after he allegedly crashed into a Volusia County beachgoer with his electric bike and left the scene.

The arrest stems from an incident in May where deputies said Logan Knapnik ran over a man playing soccer on the beach.

Officials said that Knapnik was driving outside the traffic lanes and had exceeded the speed limit when the crash happened. 

The man he struck was hospitalized due to his injuries. 

Logan Knapik (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Knapnik is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and operating an electric bicycle in a manner likely to cause harm, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office shared the following reminder to the community:

"E-bikes and other electric modes of transportation are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles on Volusia County Beaches."
 