Man arrested months after running over Florida beachgoer with e-bike: deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested this week after he allegedly crashed into a Volusia County beachgoer with his electric bike and left the scene.
The arrest stems from an incident in May where deputies said Logan Knapnik ran over a man playing soccer on the beach.
Officials said that Knapnik was driving outside the traffic lanes and had exceeded the speed limit when the crash happened.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Florida man pulls gun on former boss, threatens to kill everyone over $75: deputies
- Florida man driving mom's new Porsche accused in deadly, fiery crash: 'I have his blood on my hands'
The man he struck was hospitalized due to his injuries.
Logan Knapik (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
Knapnik is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and operating an electric bicycle in a manner likely to cause harm, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office shared the following reminder to the community:
"E-bikes and other electric modes of transportation are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles on Volusia County Beaches."