Man arrested months after running over Florida beachgoer with e-bike: deputies

A man was arrested this week after he allegedly crashed into a Volusia County beachgoer with his electric bike and left the scene.

The arrest stems from an incident in May where deputies said Logan Knapnik ran over a man playing soccer on the beach.

Officials said that Knapnik was driving outside the traffic lanes and had exceeded the speed limit when the crash happened.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man he struck was hospitalized due to his injuries.

Logan Knapik (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Knapnik is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and operating an electric bicycle in a manner likely to cause harm, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office shared the following reminder to the community:

"E-bikes and other electric modes of transportation are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles on Volusia County Beaches."

