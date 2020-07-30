Man arrested after dog named 'Buddy Boy' is found beaten to death, Central Florida police say

article

A man was arrested for animal cruelty after a 16-year-old dog named 'Buddy Boy' was found beaten to death, Central Florida police said.

The Port Orange Police Department said that police responded to a residence on Durant Dr. in reference to a deceased dog. Upon arrival, officers were told that a 16-year-old Rat Terrier dog named 'Buddy Boy' appeared to have been beaten to death in the yard.

They said that the dog had several abnormal injuries that are not consistent with a natural death. They also found blood and other evidence on the ground outside that was consistent with the injuries of the dog.

The dog was reportedly taken to the Halifax Humane Society for a necropsy.

58-year-old Brian Batson was arrested in Holly Hill for the Aggravated Animal Cruelty of Buddy Boy, police said.

