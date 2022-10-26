Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 62-year-old woman in Orange County

article

Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman outside an Orange County home nearly two months ago.

Tasmine Boatwright, 29, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Loleta Michele Young, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

On the evening of August 27, deputies responding to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue found Young, who had been shot, outside a home.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

What led to the shooting is unclear at this time.