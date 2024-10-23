Man allegedly shot his dog, frustrated over losing power from Hurricane Milton, sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Brevard County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting and killing his dog during Hurricane Milton.
John Burgos, 72, of Rockledge, reportedly became frustrated on October 12 when his electricity had not been restored to his home. According to authorities, Burgos grabbed a gun and began firing shots inside his home, striking and killing his dog.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Burgos showed no remorse for his actions.
"At the end of the day, somebody's got to be a voice for these helpless pets, and our team was the voice today. He is right where he belongs, locked up in the Brevard County Jail," Sheriff Ivey said.
Burgos is facing charges of animal cruelty, using a firearm while under the influence, and discharging a firearm inside a residence.
