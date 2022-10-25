Man accused of trying to steal Florida school bus in broad daylight

A man was arrested for reportedly trying to steal an Osceola County school bus that was stopped at a Florida RaceTrac gas station.

The school bus, which did not have any children inside, was pulled over at a RaceTrac gas station. The driver left to use the bathroom while the school bus attendant began to sweep the bus.

As the bus attendee was sweeping, a man ran onto the bus and got behind the wheel. When the school bus attendee went to get off the bus, she pressed the parking brake which makes it hard to start the bus right away.

"There's nothing I can do because I'm already on the bus," the bus attendee who did not want to be identified said. "So I had to try to come out because those people — they always have a gun."

Shortly after the woman got off of the bus, deputies arrived on the scene and were able to arrest the man.