Man admits involvement in shooting that killed son of popular Osceola High School football coach: police

A man, who was previously a person of interest in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man – who was the son of a popular high school football coach – is now being charged with his murder, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Jaquari Walker, 22, was arrested on March 8 by deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office on a Kissimmee warrant for armed robbery. While in jail, he reportedly admitted to detectives about his involvement in the murder of Eric Pinellas Jr., the son of Osceola High School football coach, Eric Pinellas Sr., also known as "Coach P."

Pictured from left to right: Coach Eric Pinellas Sr. and his son, Eric Pinellas Jr. Expand

Authorities said Pinellas Jr. was shot multiple times on Jan. 11, in the area of Cypress Street and Bay Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In a news release Tuesday, detectives said Walker had "clearly described specific details that would only be known to the suspect."

Walker is now facing homicide and additional weapons charges. He is being held without bond.

FOX 35 News previously spoke to the victim's mother, Amy Rae Gallman, who said her son was shot 11 times "over a few hundred dollars." She also said that the family knew the identity of the shooter.