Man accused of shooting another man outside DeLand bar during argument: Deputies

A 36-year-old man is accused of shooting another man during an argument outside a DeLand bar.

Around 2:09 a.m., DeLand police officers said they were called to a parking lot in the area of the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue in response to someone being shot.

The suspect, Joshua Jones and the victim had been drinking at a bar when a verbal argument carried over into the parking lot and roadway.

Jones was in a black SUV when he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it toward the victim. The bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit the man with bullet fragments.

Jones then drove down Indiana Avenue, firing nine more rounds before circling back to the area where witnesses pointed him out to the officers.

Jones is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.