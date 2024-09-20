1 shot at Merritt Island apartments after report of 'large disturbance': deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

One person was injured following a shooting at a Brevard County apartment complex early Friday, authorities said.

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the Tropical Manor Apartments on Jordan Road in Merritt Island regarding a "large disturbance", according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a person that had been shot. That person was taken to a local hospital. At this time, their condition is unknown.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the shooting and whether a possible suspect is in custody.

