1 shot at Merritt Island apartments after report of 'large disturbance': deputies

Updated  September 20, 2024 7:26am EDT
Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - One person was injured following a shooting at a Brevard County apartment complex early Friday, authorities said.

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the Tropical Manor Apartments on Jordan Road in Merritt Island regarding a "large disturbance", according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

When deputies arrived, they found a person that had been shot. That person was taken to a local hospital. At this time, their condition is unknown.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the shooting and whether a possible suspect is in custody.

