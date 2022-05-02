Man accused of robbing banks in Winter Park arrested

article

A man suspected of robbing two banks in Winter Park last month is now in police custody.

The Winter Park Police Department said Latavis MacKroy, 28, was arrested on April 26 with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Pictured: Latavis MacKroy Photo via the Winter Park Police Department.

Officers said he first robbed a Fairwinds Credit Union on April 16, and robbed a TD Bank located North Orlando Avenue days later on April 23.

MacKroy was taken into federal custody for violation of probation and awaits multiple federal charges stemming from the bank robberies, the police department stated in a news release.