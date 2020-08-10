Man accused of punching deputy during traffic stop

Authorities in Flagler County said a man was jailed after punching a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.



Anthony Michael Petrillo, 29, of Bunnell, faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with the law enforcement officer.



The Sheriff's Office said it happened on Friday when Petrillo reportedly threatened a homeowner. He was later located by deputies and tried to flee during the traffic stop.



Deputies said as Petrillo tried to run away, he tripped. When he stood up, the video appears to show him punching a deputy in the chest and stomach before he was tackled to the ground.



"He took a really suspicious incident and turned it into multiple felonies that could have resulted in injuries to deputies or injuries to himself," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "I think people need to understand, especially with the environment that we have across the country, that they need to understand the dangers of this job, and what we have to deal with."



Petrillo was booked into the Flagler County Jail on $55,000 bond on charges of

resisting an officer with violence-aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.