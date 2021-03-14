Man accused of killing grandfather, cutting off his ears

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of killing his grandfather and cutting the man's ears off.

Deputies arrested Kolby Parker, 30. They say the incident happened Saturday night at a home on Lake Mack Drive in DeLand.

He initially told deputies that he and his grandfather were smoking marijuana when a fight began, saying his grandfather came at him with a knife.

But, deputies later found out the suspect wasn't telling the truth.

While talking to Parker, they said he pulled out two human ears from his pants pocket that belonged to his deceased grandfather.

Investigators said Parker got violent and starting attacking and fighting the deputies, but he was eventually placed under arrest.

Detectives looked at the crime scene after obtaining a search warrant and found a baseball bat with what appeared to be blood-like stains on it, as well as a large butcher knife on the kitchen table and blood on the kitchen floor.

Officials said Parker later confessed to hitting his grandfather multiple times in the head with the baseball bat and stabbing him with the butcher knife several times. Investigators said Parker also admitted to cutting off his grandfather's ears and saying he wanted his grandfather to be with his dead grandmother.

In addition to battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence, Parker was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and is being held in jail with no bond.