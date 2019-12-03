Man accused of killing Florida mother Nicole Montalvo to stay in jail

article

A judge on Tuesday said that the estranged husband of murdered St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo will not be released from jail.

Lawyers for Christopher Otero-Rivera had argued that prosecutors missed a deadline to formally file charges against him and that he should be released from jail.

The judge said that state prosecutors did not present any evidence at Otero-Rivera’s hearing. He is being released on his own recognizance on that charge. However, he will continue to be held in jail without bond on a probation violation charge

Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were arrested in October. Both men are charged with first-degree murder. Montalvo’s mother-in-law, Wanda Rivera, is also facing charges in connection to her death.

Otero-Rivera's lawyer said that because the Office of the State Attorney did not officially charge Rivera with Montalvo's murder within the 21 days required by law, he should be set free.

Investigators found human remains on the family’s property. The remains were determined to be Montalvo’s. A search of a second property discovered more human remains, detectives said.

Montalvo was reported missing after failing to pick up her son from school. She was last seen earlier that week dropping him off with his father, Otero-Rivera.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



