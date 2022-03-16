Man accused of killing 93-year-old woman was her daughter's boyfriend: report

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have released new details in the murder of a 93-year-old woman.

Deputies on Monday responded to the St. Joseph Garden Courts, located at 1515 N. Alafaya Trail, regarding a "man down call." When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman on the ground. Attempts were made to revive her by Orange County Fire Rescue, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MORE NEWS: 'Orbeez Challenge': Florida authorities warn about dangerous social media trend

The woman has been identified as Dolores Padilla-Marero. During the investigation, detectives determined her death to be a homicide. Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, on March 13, Martinez showed up at to the living facility where Dolores lived and a neighbor let him in the facility. The neighbor reportedly heard her talking to someone at some point in the night saying there were ‘fresh towels’ in the bathroom, the report states.

The next day, Dolores' son-in-law and daughter called Dolores to ask her a question about clothing and couldn't reach her. Concerned for her well-being, they went to her home and found Dolores laying face up on the bed, naked, with her torso covered by a blanket and her face covered with a pillow.

After speaking to the neighbor, the victim's family suspected it was Martinez who was in her room, who is the boyfriend of Dolores' other daughter, Nilda. Martinez was described by the family as violent, abusive and manipulative. He and Nilda had reportedly lived at the living facility with Dolores up until January when he got into an argument with a resident.

A medical examiner determined that Dolores died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the chest.

Martinez will go before a judge on Thursday.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.