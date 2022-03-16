'Orbeez Challenge': Florida authorities warn about dangerous social media trend

article

Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend called the ‘Orbeez Challenge.’

Multiple police department and sheriff's offices have been receiving reports of people hit by Orbeez – gel beads fired from toy blaster guns.



"Recently, deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who shot an Amazon delivery driver in Deltona, hitting him in his glasses and his neck while he was driving his route. The same shooter also shot another random adult and a 10-year-old child in the face and chest," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.



Deputies identified and located the suspect, charging him with shooting into an occupied vehicle, child abuse, and 2 counts of battery.

Two more victims at Wes Crile Park in Deltona were hit by pellets fired from a van that took off after the shooting, deputies said. This happened all in the same day. Another victim who was trimming trees outside a Deltona home was shot in the back.

"The pellets broke the skin and left red welts. He described the same van that was reported by the victims from Wes Crile Park."





An 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds with battery.

Ocala police also say they have responded to reports of people being shot with the water beads at random.

"These beads can cause serious injury when fired from an air-powered gun. In many instances, these air guns are painted to resemble real functioning firearms," police said. "Recently, we've responded to several incidents where people were shot by these types of air guns. We encourage parents to discuss the dangers of this type of activity with their children."





It’s been reported that videos of the "Orbeez Challenge" have been circulating on TikTok during Spring Break.

"Just be aware that these shootings are crimes, and when you are identified you may face criminal charges for your part in the challenge," Volusia deputies said.

