Man accused of 2018 shooting at Marion County high school sentenced

Crime and Public Safety
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man accused of walking onto the campus of a Marion County high school in 2018 and shooting a student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison with an additional 30 years of probation after release.

Three years ago, investigators said then 19-year-old Sky Bouche walked onto the campus of his former high school with a guitar case containing a sawed-off shotgun, with intentions of hurting students and invoking fear.

A school resource officer assigned to Forest High School, Deputy Jim Long, was credited with tracking down Bouche and taking him into custody. At 8:39 a.m. on April 20, 2018, Deputy Long heard a gunshot, and by 8:42 a.m., Bouche had been apprehended. One student, a 17-year-old boy, was injured in the incident.  

In a jailhouse interview with FOX 35/FOX 51, Bouche said that when he fired one shot inside the school, it was a "cry for help;" however, records show that Bouche had been on the FBI’s radar for at least five years.  

Documents obtained by FOX 35/FOX 51 show that an alarm sounded for the FBI when they saw a middle school student in Ocala make threats online -- posting comments on YouTube videos of the Columbine mass shooting.  

Both the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department were alerted back in October of 2013 that then 15-year-old Bouche made "numerous inflamed derogatory comments," like, "I’m thinking about doing my school the same way, I have enough guns and ammo. I have been planning for months, but not sure when to do it." And, "Everybody will know my name."

Bouche was charged with terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm, culpable negligence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, interference in a school function, and armed trespassing on school property.

Bouche pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday.

