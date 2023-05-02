Man, 81, killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

Troopers are searching for a vehicle they say fatally struck an 81-year-old Sanford man who was crossing the road in Orange County Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Sun Life Path.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man entered the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, in the direct path of a vehicle, and was struck by the front of the vehicle.

He died at the scene. Officials said he was not using a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the driver left the area after the crash. Investigators found a passenger side mirror of a Toyota Camry at the scene that could possibly be involved in the crash. The vehicle's model year is between 2018 and 2023, FHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.