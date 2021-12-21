Man, 30, fatally shot in Orlando's Richmond Heights neighborhood

article

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Orlando on Tuesday evening.

Orlando police officers responded to a call of gunfire in Orlando's Richmond Heights neighborhood around 9 p.m. They discovered a victim in the 4400 block of Weldon Place who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"At this time officers believe this is an isolated incident," said Lt. William Becton. "The investigation is in the early stages, and we will update when more information becomes available."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477) regarding this case 2021-430303.

