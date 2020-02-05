Man, 28, lures young teen for sex on popular app, police say

Ocoee Police say a 28-year-old man drove from Land-O-Lakes, Florida to Ocoee to have sex with a 13-year-old girl that he met on an app. Clayton Colborn bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

“He traveled about 90 minutes to our location,” said Detective Juan Munoz.

Colborn met the teen on Yubo, according to his arrest affidavit. Yubo bills itself as a place "to meet new friends and meet like-minded people."

“It looked like they’d been chatting online for a while, I know they met for a prior date as well,” said Munoz.

The 13-year-old victim told police she had been messaging with Colborn for three to four weeks. On that first date at Sorensen Field, she said they walked around, talked and had sex, according to the arrest affidavit. The investigator noted Colborn told the teen he was 16.

Colborn called the app a dating site, telling police he thought all users had to be 18. Detective Munoz is reminding parents that it’s easy for predators to trick your children on social media.

“Especially when you have somewhere where they can conceal their face. They can add a fake image a fake name and that’s what was going on,” said Detective Munoz.

The detective told FOX 35 News that parents need to check their kids' smartphones constantly.

“There are apps out there that disguise what they do, so you have no idea what you’re kids are on,” said Detective Munoz.

Ocoee Police say there have been some car break-ins recently in the area surrounding Sorensen Field. Someone called 911 early the morning of February 3, reporting a suspicious car and two people out there at 2 in the morning. Investigators say that the caller saved the 13-year-old girl from an inappropriate and illegal situation.