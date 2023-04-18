Man, daughter,13, tread water for nearly an hour after jet ski sinks in Florida: deputies

A man and his teenage daughter were out on a jet ski in Hillsborough County, Florida, when their watercraft started to sink.

Authorities said Christopher, 31, and Alexis Snow, 13, were treading water for nearly an hour before they were rescued by deputies and local residents.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted body camera video showing the rescue on Facebook.

"Oh, my God. I hear them," a boater could be heard saying in the video. "We're coming." The father and daughter were eventually found in the water and pulled into a boat by the search and rescue crew. They were pretty tired but were not hurt.

"We are relieved that they were returned to shore safely and without any injuries. It is scary to imagine what could have happened had this father and daughter not been wearing their life jackets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement, adding the quick response of a deputy doing routine surveillance played a crucial role in the rescue.