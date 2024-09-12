Who is Malachi Bell, suspect in deadly shooting at Tip Top Mini Mart?

A 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting a man inside a convenience store in Melbourne earlier this week was jailed two months ago on a weapons charge, according to court records.

Online court records show that 21-year-old Malachi Bell was arrested outside the Tip Top Mini Mart in July on a gun possession charge, the same store where a father was found dead on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Craig Dewberry Jr. was found dead inside the store after being shot, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Craig's family told FOX 35 Orlando that dozens of people held a candlelight vigil outside the store on Wednesday night to remember him.

"This is definitely senseless violence, and it’s just very devastating for our family. We want to see justice served," said Tyesha Staley, Craig's sister.

Police said Bell was arrested Tuesday night at a Greyhound bus station in Sebastian, Florida, hours after the shooting. Officials said Bell was planning to travel to South Florida.

In the last year, Bell has been arrested three times in Brevard County, according to online jail records.

In July, he was booked into jail for possession of a short barreled gun, rifle, or machine gun, as well as possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent. This arrest happened outside the Tip Top Mini Mart.

In September 2023, he was booked into jail on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, petit theft, loitering, and causing a child to commit delinquency, according to jail records.

In July 2023, he was booked into jail on charges of possession of a weapon and providing a false ID to a law enforcement officer.

"The one thing we should know is how did this gun get to him? How does a firearm get to him, to someone who can’t go to a store and buy one we know that," said Geoffrey Golub, a board certified criminal trial expert in Florida.

The gun police found on Bell back in July wasn’t reported stolen, which could mean that he bought it somewhere else, said Golub.

"If someone goes to buy a gun, we have to make sure they are checking their juvenile record," he said.

A motive in the shooting wasn't immediately known. It's also not clear if there is a connection between Bell and Dewberry.

"I want charges brought against everybody who has anything to do with this," Craig's family said.

Bell remains jailed in Indian River County. He should be extradicted to Brevard County.