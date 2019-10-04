Malabar councilman under investigation for throwing paper-ball at woman

Throwing a ball of paper in anger is something you might expect in a classroom full of children, but what if it happens during a town council meeting? What if the paper-ball thrower is an elected leader? Those are the questions facing the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident that occurred at the Malabar Town Hall is under investigation. The woman who got the paper thrown at her head wants this to be treated as assault on a senior, and she said the councilman should resign.

A video from inside Malabar Council Chambers shows District 4 Councilman Dick Korn crumpling up a piece of paper and lobbing it towards a citizen. That citizen is Dawn Danielson.

“They have a code of conduct that they signed when they took their office, and he completely obliterated that code of conduct,” Danielson said.

Danielson is one of hundreds of Malabar residents opposed to a local restaurant expanding. The Yellow Dog Cafe sits on the banks of the Indian River Lagoon and many people in Malabar are passionate that the area nearest to the lagoon should not have any more development. Korn voted to approve a rezoning order, green-lighting the expansion project.

“The piece of paper? I saw him roll it right up and throw it at me,” Danielson explained.

Danielson said the paper was a page from Malabar‘s Book of Codes and Ordinances, dealing with zoning and property, which she gave to Councilman Korn to emphasize a point in the ongoing debate.

“I don’t want your garbage,” Korn barked at her.

“That’s the behavior of a two-year-old. It’s also a first-degree misdemeanor, but on a person over 65, it becomes a felony,” Danielson said.

FOX 35 tried to speak with Councilman Korn. He did not reply to multiple phone calls, text messages or email. We asked the Sheriff's Office if the councilman will face charges, to which they replied that it is an open case, so that is to be determined.

Another vote on the restaurant expansion will happen on Monday night.