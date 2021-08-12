article

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event annually draws over sixty thousand to Lake Eola and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support. Please join FOX 35 and the American Cancer Society Thursday at 12:30pm for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kickoff Celebration – a virtual event streaming live on FOX35Orlando.com and FOX 35’s Facebook page (hyperlink). You’ll get a dose of inspiration and exciting news about the upcoming event season. FOX 35 is a proud sponsor of this event. To register now or for more information, please visit OrlandoStrides.com.