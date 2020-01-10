Make some room: Florida now the No. 1 moving destination in the country, survey says

article

Maybe it's the warm winters or the easy access to theme parks, but more Americans than ever want to call the Sunshine State their home.

According to a new survey from U-Haul, Florida is now the No. 1 moving destination in America. Florida took the top spot away from Texas, which has topped the list for at least 4 years. The Lone Star State fell one spot to No. 2.

“Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade,” said Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president, in a statement. “Central Florida is really booming. I can’t think of any major suburb where there aren’t home developments or new shopping centers being built."

“There’s an expectation of comfort for people moving here. They know there are jobs. Plus, there are tons of attractions, and our state is family-friendly. The weather is perfect, and no matter where you live, you’re less than an hour from the beach.”

According to U-Haul, Kissimmee, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Port Saint Lucie and the Bradenton-Sarasota corridor lead Florida’s gains. Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale, Pensacola, Miami and St. Petersburg are among the other notable cities to see a net increase of U-Haul trucks.