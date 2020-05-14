Make appointment at mobile COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Orlando

article

As businesses and some public spaces begin reopening, remember that you can still have the coronavirus without exhibiting any symptoms. Getting a COVID-19 test – even when you’re asymptomatic – is a way to protect your neighbors as we settle into Phase 1 of reopening.

The City of Orlando, in partnership with Orange County Government, GENETWORx, AdventHealth, and Orlando Health, has established several free, drive-thru, and pedestrian-accessible COVID-19 testing sites in Orlando neighborhoods throughout the city. Locations for the mobile testing sites were selected to ensure broad coverage of the City and based on data to target locations where a higher number of positive cases has been reported.

Important information about the sites

Testing sites will operate two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rotating to a new location in the city on each operating day.

Future locations will be announced on a rolling basis.

Things to keep in mind

Testing is free and available to anyone 18+ years old with a photo ID showing an Orlando address.

You do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to be eligible to be tested.

To ensure minimal contact, residents are encouraged to the drive-thru with an appointment.

Residents without access to a vehicle are also able to be accommodated.

Available Mobile Testing Sites

Thursday, May 14, 2020, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northwest Community Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive

Make an appointment online

You will need to provide your name, email address, and select which location you want to drive up to. You may also call 407-246-3104, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make an appointment via phone. For Spanish speaking residents, please call 407-246-4301. Click here to make an appointment on the city's website.

Drive up to your appointment

Please arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

Once on-site, you should wear a face cloth covering and stay in your car for ID check and the test.

Medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department will administer the test while you remain in your car.

Step 3.Receive your results

While you are waiting for your results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

GENETWORx will handle the processing of the test samples and communicating with you the results of your test. Results are typically provided after 48 hours.

Step 4.If you receive a positive result

If you have a positive result, you should immediately call your personal physician for diagnosis and treatment. If you do not have a personal physician, we encourage you to call 877-VIRUS-HQ (877-847-8747) operated by AdventHealth, or 877-321-COVID (877-321-2684) operated by Orlando Health, or 407-836-7000 operated by Orange County Medical Clinic. These hotlines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will connect you to professionals who can provide advice and answer questions about your positive test result. In addition, you should self-isolate to avoid infecting others.

Questions?

Please call 407-246-3104, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish-speaking residents, please call 407-246-4301.