Florida road rage escalates to shootout in middle of day on busy roadway, officials say

The Brief A Florida road rage incident escalated into a shootout between two drivers in the middle of the day on a busy roadway last week. One man was struck by gunfire and crashed his car, although his injuries were not life-threatening. Tayler Strickland, 28, was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder and shooting deadly missiles.



A Florida road rage incident escalated into a shootout between two drivers in the middle of the day on a busy roadway last week, leading to the arrest of one man, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

'Road rage is never the answer'

What we know:

Just before 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, officers with the JSO responded to a shooting at Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff.

Investigators said a 25-year-old man, who was in the car with his mother and aunt, had been involved in a road rage incident with another driver, 28-year-old Tayler Strickland, following a nearby crash. According to the complainant, Strickland pulled out a firearm and waved it at the man. The man then drew his own firearm, and Strickland began shooting, with the man returning fire.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The man was struck by gunfire and then crashed his car. Officers said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives began searching for the silver Volkswagen sedan that Strickland was driving, as well as interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance footage.

An analyst was able to use nearby cameras and other technology to identify Strickland’s car and license plate. Investigators traced the car to Strickland’s home, where they found the car in the driveway. Officers said the car had a bullet strike to the rear passenger door and a patch on the windshield covering apparent damage.

Tayler Strickland, 28, is being charged with attempted murder and shooting deadly missiles. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

On Aug. 6, Strickland turned himself in. He is now in custody at the Duval County Jail.

At this time, officials said the other driver is not facing charges, as evidence indicates he acted in self-defense.

What's next:

Strickland is being charged with attempted murder and shooting deadly missiles.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The backstory:

JSO arrested Strickland in 2019 for assault/battery in an unrelated case.

'No dispute is worth a life'

What they're saying:

JSO officials are asking anyone dealing with a road rage incident to call 911 and let authorities handle it.

"Road rage is never the answer," JSO said. "Violence is never the answer. This case is a great example of how diligent investigative work and advanced technology can help solve violent crimes. Strickland’s actions could have killed not only the people in the car he fired at, but also innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Please, be careful and stay calm on the roads. No dispute is worth a life."