Magic win 9th straight to tie franchise record, beating Wizards 130-125

Franz Wagner scored 31 points, Paolo Banchero had 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists and the Orlando Magic won their ninth straight to tie the franchise record, beating the Washington Wizards 130-125 on Friday night.

Moritz Wagner added 18 points to help Orlando beat Washington for the second time in three nights. The Magic have had four nine-game winning streaks, previously in 1994, 2001, and 2010-11. They are one of only two NBA franchises without a double-digit winning streak. The Indiana Pacers’ longest streak also is nine games.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost 11 of 12.