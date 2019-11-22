Magic of Lights returns to Daytona International Speedway

The Magic of Lights is back and better than ever.

Starting Friday night, you can drive through dozens of displays at the Daytona International Speedway.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks to come out and enjoy the holiday season with lights,” said Chip Wile, president of the Daytona International Speedway. “We’ve programmed it to music; we have an out-of-car experience this year, so a really great way for families to come out and enjoy the Daytona International Speedway.”

Drivers can pack their cars with friends and family for a leisurely drive right under the stands and next to the track as they take in all of the different holiday themes.

Now in its third year, there are more than one million lights to see over 1.5 miles.

The drive takes about 20 minutes depending on traffic. The point is to slow down and enjoy it.

There’s even a new selfie tunnel where folks can get out and snap some pictures and grab some hot cocoa.

“We’ve added the additional enchanted tunnel,” said Tim Murray of, Magic of Lights. “We’ve added a new range of overhead structures, [including] the space area which we call Christmas in Space.”

The price of admission starts at $20 per car. A portion of the proceeds goes to charity.

“We have a great partner in AdventHealth, and we want to continue to support them in the great efforts they’re making to help our local community,” Wile said.

The popular Magic of Lights drive-thru will be around through New Year’s Day.