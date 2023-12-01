Deadly Orlando warehouse fire: The changes made since 'Magic in the Sky' tragedy

It’s been one year since a massive fire tore through a warehouse in Orange County, killing four people and injuring a fifth.

Since then, Magic in the Sky, the company that was storing fireworks in the warehouse, has been facing lawsuits and fines for their alleged negligence in how they handled fireworks at the facility.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the warehouse fire at 901 Central Florida Parkway on December 1, 2022. The fire started in a fireworks storage area that Magic in the Sky was using.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a news release that employees of Magic in the Sky were readying fireworks for a local show, when something sparked and fireworks began to explode inside the storage facility, trapping people inside.

Elizabeth Tiralongo, Landon Bourland, David Gonzales and Lindsey Phillips died. Lindsey Tallafus was the only survivor. Over 60% of Tallafus' body was burned from her head to her feet.

Approaching the one year since the tragedy, her father, John Tallafus, told FOX 35: "I’ve watched the aerial of that fire too many times. Our baby survived. So horrifically injured and so very far to go. Our hearts ache for the families of those who perished. They were her friends. They have lost a child. Can’t begin to process that."

Lindsey Phillips' parents, Amy and Mark, told FOX 35 the one-year anniversary is very tough for them. There isn’t a minute that goes by when they don’t think about her.

"I try and think about the most recent memories, which a year ago today we were going out to eat in New Orleans," Mark Phillips said.

"I’m going to miss her Christmas morning and seeing her open presents and all those things. I pray we can get through it," Amy Phillips said.

Magic in the Sky is facing multiple lawsuits and more than $110,000 in proposed penalties from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe serves the district where the warehouse is. She said since last year, county codes have changed how close fireworks warehouses can be in proximity to other businesses and homes.

"So since then, we've now changed the zoning from 500 to 2000 feet, which, it's 2000 feet from the entire surrounding property. We feel pretty confident that if something were to ever happen like this in the future, we know that we have created the most safe environment we can," Uribe said.

Right now, no fireworks companies are registered in Orange County Uribe told FOX 35 and she said that worries her.

"Ultimately, we still don't have any firework companies registered in Orange County. That worries me because we don't inspect every warehouse. And had they been registered, we'd be doing more follow-ups, more safety checks," Uribe said.

While the grieving process is day-to-day, the Phillips family found a way to connect with other grieving families. They all met in Orlando in October to hold their own private vigil. The hardest part for the Phillips family is knowing what memories they will miss.

"Each day is one small step, we’ll always have that hole in our heart, shed a tear everyday, many times a day," Mark Phillips said.