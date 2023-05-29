‘He made a difference': Grieving mom seeks answers after no arrests following son's deadly shooting

A mother is seeking answers after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed outside their Melbourne, Florida home. Over two weeks have passed and police are still looking for the person who shot Kobe Kirkland.

It happened on the 900 block of Cedar Drive, where the teenager's mom said her son was shot in the head and collapsed in their neighbor’s yard. Weeks later, a memorial still lines the street as his mom fights for answers.

"My son wasn’t a child of violence," said Patricia Hester who laid Kobe to rest at a community funeral last Friday.

She is devastated that gun violence took the life of a young man who had a bright future and a big heart.

Kobe Kirkland

"He’s always giving. He’s a giving person, a very special person, Hester said.

Melbourne police detectives said the shooting death is still an active investigation, and at this time, they haven’t made any arrests. Police said the suspect took off in a white car – before officers arrived at the scene – and the suspect is still on the run. For this grieving mom, that only intensifies the pain.

Kobe Kirkland was shot and killed in Melbourne, Florida on May 15, 2023.

Kobe Kirkland memorial

"It’s the police. It’s the streets. It’s the shooter. It’s the hospital. A lot of people are involved," she exclaimed. "I just have questions. I have a lot of questions."

One thing she doesn’t question is the impact her son had on the community. He was a budding businessman who even started his own lawn care company.

Memorial for Kobe Kirkland

"My son, when he came into this community, he made a difference," Hester added, wearing his favorite colors – an orange t-shirt with his face on it and army pants

.His mom said his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories they made.

"Now, my son is on the front line with the Lord, so I know he is a mighty young soldier," she concluded.

Weeks later, Kobe’s mom said the streets in front of their house are empty because kids are terrified to be outside. She hopes the shooter is brought to justice for her son and everyone in this community.