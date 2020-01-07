Macy's to close Sanford location, hold clearance sale

article

The Macy's store in Sanford is closing.

The Macy's inside the Seminole Town Centre told FOX 35 News that they will close after 25 years of business.

" After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Seminole Towne Center store in Sanford," they said. "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Sanford community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s nearby stores.

They said that with this decision, the store will hold a clearance sale. It will begin this month and will run for about eight to 12 weeks.

The store does not have an exact reported closing date yet.

The other Macy's locations nearby Florida are the Altamonte Mall, Orlando Fashion Square, and the Mall at Millenia. Shoppers can also purchase items online at macys.com.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.