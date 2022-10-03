Lyft offers Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian free, discounted rides

article

Lyft, a ride share business, has activated its LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide Florida residents with free and discounted rides to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian move to designated shelters and access critical resources.

A spokesperson for the company said rides can be accessed using the code IANRELIEF22 valid for two rides up to $15 each, from now until Friday, Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m., or while available.