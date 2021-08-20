Expand / Collapse search

Lowell inmate severely injured after beating speaks out

FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time, we are hearing from the former Florida inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards. 

Cheryl Weimar was left a quadriplegic after the incident. Now, she’s speaking out. 

"This is Cheryl Weimar. I got out of prison two years ago. They nearly took my life while I was there," Weimar said in a video sent exclusively to FOX 35 News. "God please do something, I beg you, God!"

Weimar’s attorneys argue corrections officers broke her neck during a beating two years ago. 

She was serving time at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala.  

While she received millions from the Florida Department of Corrections in a civil settlement, no one has been arrested in her case.  The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it’s still investigating. 

A protest is planned for Saturday outside the prison.  

