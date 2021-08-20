Lowell inmate severely injured after beating speaks out

For the first time, we are hearing from the former Florida inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards.

Cheryl Weimar was left a quadriplegic after the incident. Now, she’s speaking out.

"This is Cheryl Weimar. I got out of prison two years ago. They nearly took my life while I was there," Weimar said in a video sent exclusively to FOX 35 News. "God please do something, I beg you, God!"

Weimar’s attorneys argue corrections officers broke her neck during a beating two years ago.

She was serving time at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala.

While she received millions from the Florida Department of Corrections in a civil settlement, no one has been arrested in her case. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it’s still investigating.

A protest is planned for Saturday outside the prison.

