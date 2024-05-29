Low-cost airline revives popular 'Disney to Disney' route for summer

Good news, Disney lovers!

Breeze Airways is bringing back its popular "Disney to Disney" route between Orange County, Florida, and Orange County, California, just in time for summer.

The low-cost airline announced the return of the seasonal service on Wednesday. Breeze Airways will offer service three times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Introductory fares start at $89 for one way.

"Our 'Disney to Disney’ route has been one of our most popular and we’re happy to be bringing it back for our Guests in Orlando," said Breeze CEO and Founder David Neeleman. "Now for the summer months our Guests will be able to get from Disney World to Disneyland faster and easier with Breeze’s added affordability and convenience."

