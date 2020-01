Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers extremely emotional over Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was extremely emotional over the untimely death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

The Clippers were in Orlando to play against the Orlando Magic.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash

RELATED: Crowd at NFL Pro Bowl chants Kobe Bryant's name following moment of silence

RELATED: PHOTOS: A look back at NBA legend Kobe Bryant

RELATED: #RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant