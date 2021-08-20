WATCH: Herd of manatees swim close to shore at Florida beach

What a beautiful sight!

A herd of manatees swam close to shore to the delight of beachgoers and a lifeguard with the South Walton Fire Department at Florida’s Miramar Beach on Thursday.

RELATED: With months left in 2021, FWC says manatee deaths surpass annual record

The Florida manatees population was an estimated 7,520 animals and were classified as a threatened species at the time, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

More manatees have died so far this year than any other year on record, according to a new report from the FWC.

"Makes me feel sad because they are beautiful animals," said Carlos Diaz, who was visiting Blue Springs State Park in Orange City.

MORE NEWS: Family asks Cincinnati Zoo to name newborn sloth after their late 1-year-old son

The agency said from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 2, 2021, it recorded 841 deaths beating the total annual record of 830 in 2013.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Florida stories.