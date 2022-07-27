Longwood stabbing: GoFundMe started for 3-year-old's funeral, medical costs for injured 12-year-old sister

A GoFundMe has been started for the girls who Longwood police say were stabbed by their father during a vicious attack last week. The 3-year-old girl was killed and her 12-year-old sister is in critical but stable condition after escaping.

A judge on Tuesday denied bond for Juan Bravo-Torres. He's facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly killing his toddler and seriously injuring his 12-year-old daughter at their home in Longwood last week. He appeared before a judge from his hospital bed where he's been since the attack.

Detectives believe he stabbed himself after killing his young daughter and cutting his 12-year old's throat.

Family friends are now trying to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

"They're hoping to be able to rent a house somewhere else for housing as well because they really don't want to bring the 12-year-old and her have to go back and live at that house where the tragedy occurred," a family friend told FOX 35.

The GoFundMe has raised $19,000 so far.

The 12-year-old survivor told police that her dad cut her throat and she fought back, but eventually played dead hoping he would stop attacking her.She then laid still until she thought her dad lost consciousness, grabbed the knife he used in the attack to protect herself, and walked to the McDonald's about a mile away where her mother worked to get help.

Police say she is still in critical condition, but is getting better.