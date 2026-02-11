Ocala double homicide: Mom and daughter, 4, found dead; Police chase suspect across state line

The Brief A mother and daughter were found dead in an Ocala condominium on Feb. 10. Ocala Police pursued the suspect, who drove away toward the Florida-Georgia line, police said. The Kingsland Police Department in Georgia responded to the call, pulling over the suspect, Ralph Bacon, but he was found dead, Ocala Police said.



Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help and resources are available. Call or text 911 for emergencies. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, by texting "START" to 88788, or online chat.

A cross-state manhunt for a man suspected of killing a mother and daughter in Ocala ended in Georgia yesterday when the suspect was found dead following a police pursuit.

What we know:

Nancy Bacon, 34, and her four-year-old daughter, Eden, were found dead from gunshots at the Marion Springs Condominiums in Ocala. The Ocala Police Department responded to the condos around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 for a shots-fired call reported by neighbors.

Witnesses told police Nancy's estranged husband – who was later identified as Ralph Bacon, 38 – was seen leaving the complex.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Ocala Police are investigating a double homicide at Marion Springs Condominiums, located at 3525 E Fort King St. The area is secure, and there is no immediate danger to the community. Please try to avoid the area. More updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/HC5vUfD3C7 — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) February 11, 2026

Police search for shooting suspect

After issuing a region-wide Be On The Lookout, officers located Ralph driving – with North Carolina plates – north toward the Florida-Georgia border. Police identified Ralph's vehicle through license plate readers.

Nancy Bacon, 34, (left) was allegedly shot by her estranged husband Ralph Bacon, 38, in her condo in Ocala on Feb. 10, 2026.

Georgia authorities responded to the call, spotting Ralph seven miles north of the Florida line and initiating a traffic stop in Kingsland, Georgia, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said during a Feb. 11 press conference.

Ralph was found dead. He shot himself before the car came to a stop, Balken said.

2 found dead at Ocala condominium complex

‘A challenging relationship’

Chief Balken described the relationship between Nancy and Ralph as "challenging," saying they split up and got back together several times. It wasn't until around Christmas this year that police believe Ralph moved into the apartment with Nancy.

The four-year-old was not Ralph's biological daughter, which was a key issue in their relationship, police heard from witnesses, Balken said.

"There's no belief that he went there to kill them," he said.

Additionally, police said there was no prior indication of violence between Ralph and Nancy before the incident, including no reported disturbances.

"Domestic violence is one of those cases that is extremely difficult to predict. …. And because of that it's very difficult to prevent as well."

What's next:

Ocala Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

"There are family members left behind that are going to want some answers," Balken said.